Granada receives Barcelona at Nuevo Los Cármenes, in a match on matchday 18 of LaLiga Santander. The Blaugranas seek to continue their good streak at home and take revenge for the defeat a year ago at the Nasrid, who will try -in turn- to get into Europe. Televisa ESPN.

The adventure in Andalusia started with cold, although not as intense as the one that prevented Atlético de Madrid from playing a while before in a capital besieged by snow, and a Granada determined to complicate Barsa’s plans. Just one minute and 40 seconds it took the locals to disturb goalkeeper Ter Stegen. It was when Antonio Puertas took advantage of a bad start from the Catalan bottom and forced a great response from the German goalkeeper.

It was difficult for the visit to settle in the field but when it did, it invoiced. At 10 minutes, Pedri – the ideal partner that Messi found in this 2021 – got into the area and got a corner after which the first goal came. Messi dragged marks and touched with Busquets, who put the frontal pass that before arriving at Griezmann passed through the feet of Soldier, responsible for enabling the French.

Although the line raised the flag due to Griezmann’s advanced position, the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea took a few seconds to validate the goal that Barcelona did not know whether to celebrate and that Granada protested without reason.

G⚽L DE BARCELONA‼ ️

👤 Griezmann ⏱️11 ‘

Granada 0️⃣

Barcelona 1️⃣#The league 🇪🇦 🏆

All the goals in our channel 🛩️

SUBSCRIBE ⏬pic.twitter.com/TrfEsTy6Z1 – The sports outsider (@ ElForastero1982) January 9, 2021

The impact was felt by Granada, which gradually faded, subdued by the game of a Barcelona that at 36 moved away in the goal marked by a goal from Messi. Griezmann moved the ball and touched for Leo at the right moment, when the Argentine stepped on the area, adjusted the body and took the left-footed shot that dug into the upper left corner. Although at the beginning of the play, Busquets took the ball with his hand, which the local team protested, the referee re-established his position and confirmed the 2-0.