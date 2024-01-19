The group led by Cholo is in a sweet moment. After two games against Madrid where they have managed to score 7 goals and advance to the round in the Copa del Rey, they arrive with morale in the air against a Granada team, which despite the victory in Cádiz, still needs a lot to be safe in permanent positions. Here is the preview of the LaLiga match that the two teams will play this Monday:
Granada vs Atlético de Madrid match information
City: Grenade
Stadium: New Los Cármenes Stadium
Date: Monday January 22
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera
VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre
More news about LaLiga
How can you watch Granada vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
M+ LaLiga TV
How can you watch Granada vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN Star+
How can you watch Granada vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
SKY Sports
How can you watch Granada vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
Defeat 1-0
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-0 victory
|
The league
|
Seville
|
Defeat 3-0
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
Defeat 1-0
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
4–2 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 5–3
|
Spain Supercup
|
lugo
|
Victory 1-3
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
Defeat 4-3
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
On Granada's part, they will not be able to count on Raúl Fernández, although since Batalla arrived, he has taken over the position in goal and Hongla due to a red card penalty. And on the part of Atlético de Madrid, Azpilicueta came out of the match against Real Madrid injured and may not be available and Lemar is still injured and will not be able to play either.
Grenade: Batalla, Neva, Ignasi Miquel, Piatowski, Bruno Méndez, Ricard Sánchez, Gumbau, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Zaragoza, Lucas Boyé and Myrto Uzuni.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Llorente, Griezmann, Morata.
Granada 1-3 Atlético de Madrid. The Colchonero team arrives at a great moment and against a rival that has shown throughout the league that although it has great strikers up front, its defense leaves something to be desired. Therefore, we are confident in the victory of the capital team ahead of this match.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Granada #Atlético #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply