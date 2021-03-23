End to the unknown. The Granada – Manchester United corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League will finally be played in Los Cármenes. The Minister and Government Spokesperson María Jesús Montero announced this afternoon that the current restrictions for flights from the United Kingdom They will cease to be effective on March 30 at 6:00 p.m.. From then on you will be able to travel normally to Spain from British lands, not from Brazil and South Africa. For these two countries the restrictions will be maintained.

The match against United, scheduled for April 8 (9:00 p.m.), can be played normally at the Nasrid stadium. The return will take place seven days later (on April 15) at Old Trafford. This avoids the setback of having to find a venue outside of Spain and play home away from their own stadium. The event will forever be part of Granada’s history and will be held in Los Cármenes.