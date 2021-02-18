The illusion does not understand injuries nor of medical parts. Neither of strenuous calendars like that of Granada, which already accumulates 37 matches in his backpack this season. In Granada there is no room for regrets. Not while he’s still alive european dream what Diego Martinez and its footballers began to build last year and that it is offering the club and its fans the brightest moments of its existence. The Nasrid team intends to gain a new pulse in its own history and keeping the feat on its feet requires the greatest of the challenges faced so far: knocking down Naples and doing it with several key casualties (follow the game live on AS.com).

Luis Suarez, Soldier (He didn’t go out to train yesterday with the team either) and Mile are discarded. Yes, Montoro will be there and there is also some optimism regarding German, although in his case it would arrive very fair. Gonalons and Yangel, still far from their best physical condition, they aim for eleven.

Diego will hide his letters until the end, but he will correspond to his daggers, Machís and Kenedy, lead the rojiblancas hopes in search of a result that allows them to travel to Italy with options to go to the second round. “They will be wrong if they underestimate us,” warns the Venezuelan extreme, who is very challenged to continue making noise with Granada in the old continent.

The NaplesAfter many weeks of poor results and with Gattuso much discussed, he arrives revitalized by the victory achieved this past weekend against Juventus. Italians travel also with numerous e significant casualties: Ospina, Hysaj, Manolas, Koulibaly, Demme, Mertens, Lozano and Petagna. Yes they will be in the eleven Fabian e Distinguished, scorer against Juve. Gattuso wants to take at least the spoils of the goal away from home and Diego Martínez appeals to emotional aspect to get rid of his men (“we have to recover the spirit of the Second Year”) and put Naples on the ropes. Eternal fight is the dominant motto in Granada. Stop believing and dreaming is prohibited in Los Cármenes.

Keys

Low top: Diego Martínez has the right force in attack. Without Luis Suárez and Roberto Soldado, injured, Jorge Molina is the only striker in the first available squad.

Trust: The weekend’s victory against Juventus has strengthened Naples and Gattuso, who was highly questioned and whose future was hanging by a thread.

Clean sheet: Granada have conceded 15 goals in their last eight official games. Keeping a clean sheet at home is usually a key aspect in playoffs at this level.

Distinguished: He scored the winning goal against Juventus and will assume, together with Belgian Osimhen, a large part of Napoli offensive responsibility.

Aces to follow

Machís: The Venezuelan has this game burned and Granada needs its best version to dream of going to the second round.

Fabian: The battle in the core seems key and the Sevillian is the engine of Naples. It has returned to a good level after overcoming the coronavirus.

Ups and downs

Diego Martínez will give the call today. Luis Suárez, Soldado, Milla and Quini lose it due to injury.

Napoli travel without Ospina, Hysaj, Manolas, Koulibaly, Demme, Mertens, Hirving Lozano and Petagna.