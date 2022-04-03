It took almost four months for Granada to achieve its first victory of 2022. A triumph that tasted like glory and prevented the Nasrids from going downhill. That injection of oxygen and Los Cármenes are the great motivations of an improved team since the arrival of Torrecilla. But they won’t have it easy a Rayo wounded in his pride that he has not yet won this year and that is dangerously close to the danger zone (follow the match live on As.com).

The Nasrid coach has convinced since he arrived with the interim poster. And the first victory of the year in Vitoria has given him the confidence of the club to finish the season. Torrecilla has taken the team out of the mental block and has rearmed a squad made not to suffer. After that soothing victory, it’s time to endorse the improvement by winning in Los Cármenes, where he hasn’t scored the three points since last year. Of course, he arrives with many casualties. Montoro, Rochina, Gonalons, Neva, Arias and Raba are out due to injury, Aarón due to suspension. The coach, however, recovers Torrente in a very special week for the youth squad who has just made his debut with the U-21s. The Murcian will return to the eleven in the defense of three central defenders that the coach will repeat. Along with him, Duarte and Germán, while Escudero will replace the injured Neva (the crossed one was broken) on the left side as a great novelty. The doubts are in the initial presence of Suárez and Machís, who have been with their teams. It seems that Molina and Uzni will repeat up front.

For its part, the redheads want to cut the bleeding despite being the worst visitor in the category. Only one away victory this season, back in September, at San Mamés and only two points so far this year thanks to their draws against Betis and Sevilla. Rayo’s last victory dates back to December 18, 2021 (2-0 against Alavés). The worst visitor in the category, with only five points away, who urgently needs to break their bad dynamics so as not to get into trouble. One of the big problems of Iraola’s team is the lack of goal that is penalizing him. He has only scored three goals in the ten league games of 2022 and two of them were born in the boots of defenders (Balliu and Fran García). The Vallecanos aspire to meet again with the victory and the goal against the rival who endorsed their biggest win of the season, a Granada that received four goals (Álvaro, Trejo, Nteka and Comesaña) in the first round. In sports, the coach has Trejo down. The Argentine is vital for Vallecanos. Nteka will be the one to take his place, while the rest will be the ones who played against Atlético.

A vital duel for both teams. Granada knows that adding to its stadium and maintaining the dynamic is the way not to suffer in recent days, Rayo, who bet everything on the Cup thinking they had their homework done, he can’t keep up that bad dynamic much longer if he doesn’t want to get into trouble. The train of salvation passes through Los Cámenes…