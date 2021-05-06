The Junta announced last night that the Costa Tropical and the Alpujarra are now on Level Three, having dropped from Level Four.
This means that until the Alarm Status expires on Sunday, restriction have been slacken off a litte. For example, bars and restaurants can now use 100% of their outside terraces and 50% of their interior spaces.
Shops can use up to 60% of their maximum occupation capacity, as can cinemas, theaters and auditoriums.
Level three came into effect at 00.00h this morning and under normal circumstances would last for seven days, but with the end of the State of alarm between now and then, who knows?
In case you had any doubt if your municipality is included at Level Three or not, here is a list of all of the towns in Granada at Level three.
Meatloaf
Albuñol
Almegíjar
Almunecar
Alpujarra de la Sierra
Berchules
Bubion
Search
Cadiar
Canar
Capileira
Carataunas
Cástaras
Gualchos
Itrabo
Jete
Juviles
The Taha
Lanjarón
Lentejí
Wolves
The Guájares
Lújar
Molvízar
Motril
Murtas
Nevada
Orgiva
Otivar
Pampaneira
Polopos
Portugos
Rubite
Salobrena
Support
Sorvilán
Torrenueva Costa
Torvizcón
Trevelez
Polecat
Ugíjar
Value
Velez de Benaudalla.
Note: bear in mind that some of the above might have 500 per 100k or 1,000 per 100k restrictions in place. And yes, we know that it is all so bloody confusing, but we can only relay the information received – sorry!
(News: Costa Tropical, Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)
