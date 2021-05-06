The Junta announced last night that the Costa Tropical and the Alpujarra are now on Level Three, having dropped from Level Four.

This means that until the Alarm Status expires on Sunday, restriction have been slacken off a litte. For example, bars and restaurants can now use 100% of their outside terraces and 50% of their interior spaces.

Shops can use up to 60% of their maximum occupation capacity, as can cinemas, theaters and auditoriums.

Level three came into effect at 00.00h this morning and under normal circumstances would last for seven days, but with the end of the State of alarm between now and then, who knows?

In case you had any doubt if your municipality is included at Level Three or not, here is a list of all of the towns in Granada at Level three.

Albuñol

Almegíjar

Almunecar

Alpujarra de la Sierra

Berchules

Bubion

Cadiar

Canar

Capileira

Carataunas

Cástaras

Gualchos

Itrabo

Jete

Juviles

The Taha

Lanjarón

Lentejí

The Guájares

Lújar

Molvízar

Motril

Murtas

Nevada

Orgiva

Otivar

Pampaneira

Polopos

Portugos

Rubite

Salobrena

Sorvilán

Torrenueva Costa

Torvizcón

Trevelez

Ugíjar

Velez de Benaudalla.

Note: bear in mind that some of the above might have 500 per 100k or 1,000 per 100k restrictions in place. And yes, we know that it is all so bloody confusing, but we can only relay the information received – sorry!

(News: Costa Tropical, Alpujarra, Granada, Andalucia)