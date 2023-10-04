There is anticipation for the decisions of the two days in Granada tomorrow and Friday. “The issue of Ukraine’s entry into the EU cannot be evaded” writes Paolo Mieli in an editorial entitled ‘Those weaknesses to avoid in Europe (with a future of 36)’, published in today’s Corriere della Sera. “Are we at the moment of decisions? – he asks himself – Sergio Fabbrini illustrated the reasons for being against the enlargement of the European Union – which could not be limited to Ukraine but should extend to eight other countries, all so to speak ‘problematic’ – with his usual lucidity last Sunday in the Sole 24 Ore – writes Paolo Mieli -. The enlargement of EU countries (which would go from twenty-seven to thirty-six) ‘is destined to create more problems than solutions’, wrote Fabbrini”. “With this possible decision, he added, ‘it is possible to hypothesize that the area of ​​opacity relating to respect for the rule of law would widen.'” “Obviously”, then, he noted, “that something important should be changed. Nicastro reported of calculations according to which, if Kiev entered the EU, with the current rules it would get 80% of the cohesion and agriculture funds. But would changing the rules be enough?”.

There are many concerns and there is no shortage of risks. “The Economist” points out that “three of the nine candidate countries for admission to the EU (Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova) are forced to ‘host’ Russian troops on their territory. And that the others, the Balkan ones, run the risk of destabilization “. The solution? “Already in Granada it should be announced that in 2030 those nine countries will join Europe. For the fact – writes the Economist – that it is the only way to influence those countries to comply with our rules now, forcing us at the same time to make those rules compatible with the ‘Europe of 36′” . Changing them obviously, where they need to be changed.”