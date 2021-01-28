The land does not give Granada a break. The city and its surroundings suffered a new 4.3 magnitude earthquake late in the afternoon this Thursday, on a day in which the earth shook in the area 42 times with shocks of different strength. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has detected since last Saturday and until Thursday more than 500 earthquakes around the towns of Atarfe and Santa Fe, in the metropolitan area of ​​the Andalusian city, four of them with a magnitude greater than 4.0 . This is the case at 7:49 pm, the strongest this Thursday. This shaking has also had its epicenter in Santa Fe, at a depth of three kilometers. So far this day, 49 earthquakes have been recorded.

The Local Police of Santa Fe has detailed a small detachment in a building, to which it does not give greater importance. However, he has warned that it is dangerous to walk through certain areas of the center, where old buildings abound.

The earthquake has increased the concern of the population, who took to the streets at dawn on Wednesday due to the fear caused by the tremors. The earthquakes in the capital left a balance of small damages in the Alhambra, the closure of some schools and, above all, a widespread feeling of fear.

The succession of earthquakes has pushed some inhabitants of the city towards the coast. Christian Muñoz, a professor at the University of Granada specialist in mobility, analyzes these days what movements of vehicles take place after major earthquakes. On Tuesday night he detected that the number of vehicles heading to the beach had multiplied by nine. The data from eight in the afternoon this Thursday also show an increase in vehicle departures from the city in the same direction

Juan Fernando Martínez, a 52-year-old waiter, and his wife, María José, have arrived in the open field next to the Santa Fe soccer field after seven in the afternoon, along with their daughter, 14. They have been here since Tuesday because the The girl is asthmatic and fear and nerves make her situation worse. María José says that she has not slept for three days and has only drunk tea. Juan Fernando is desperate, “if the earthquake doesn’t kill me, a heart attack will kill me,” he says. For me, he says, “I would take the car and shoot for Malaga or wherever, but with the family it is impossible.” That is the state of nerves that prevails in Santa Fe, people who go to sleep anywhere as long as they are not at home during the night.

The open field, which was already receiving a dozen cars at seven in the afternoon accumulates about 30 at nine at night and the vehicles continue to arrive. It seems as if people are inevitably waiting for a bigger one, and that has driven them out of the house. Melchor arrives at the place accompanied by his wife and his two older parents. He does not want to spend the night at home and arrives angry because the City Council does not let them be on the street. He complains that they have not put up a tent and something to drink coffee “and eat something.” José Tirado insists that he would rather be at home, but admits that he has an anxiety disorder. Psychologists ask “to convey to us the tranquility that politicians have,” he assures.

From January 23 until this Thursday, there have been 13 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 and four greater than 4. One, last Saturday of 4.4, northwest of Santa Fe, and three on the 26th, the Also larger of magnitude 4.4 – the National Geographic Institute have recalculated the latter – and the other two of magnitude 4.2 southwest of Santa Fe. This Thursday, in addition, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3 have been registered, Four.

Manuel Gil, mayor of Santa Fe, visited after nine thirty at night the group of people who had gathered to sleep in the open space next to the new soccer field. They have asked him for tents, a civil protection post and the possibility of making fire “because the night is very long and very dark,” says Melchor, one of those gathered. “We are not here because we want to, we are here because we are very afraid,” he says.

Since December 1, 2020 (when it is estimated that the seismic series or swarm of earthquakes in which these earthquakes are framed was reactivated) until now, a total of 585 have been calculated in the area, of which 15 are of greater magnitude or equal to 3.0 and 61 have been felt by the population. The recorded seismicity is common in this area, which is framed within the central sector of the Betic mountain ranges, one of the regions with the highest seismic activity on the Peninsula, as a result of the convergence between the African and Eurasian plates at a speed of about four or five millimeters per year.

Major earthquakes have occurred in the province of Granada throughout history. The Granada basin is, in this area, the most seismically active. The oldest known occurred in 1431 south of Granada, which had a macroseismic intensity of VIII-IX and caused great damage to the Alhambra. The most violent was that of 1884 in Arenas del Rey, which reached an intensity of IX-X and left 839 fatalities.