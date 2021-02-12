Whereas the towns on Costa Tropical are now open, with Motril joining Almuñécar and Salobreña on Saturday, Granada city remains firmly closed.

Yesterday the city still had 600 cases per 100,000, meaning that it’s well above the 500 mark, meaning that when the Health Committee met yesterday evening, Granada would not gain its freedom of movements.

Furthermore, as the PM announced recently that the Committee would only meet once a week instead of twice, the next revision won’t be until Thursday the 18th and if given the green light, the city would reopen on the Saturday the 20th.

This means that although the way things are going the city will dip below 500 by Monday they would still have to wait until the 20th. In other words, even though the city had its limits closed on the 23rd of January, almost a month will pass before they will open up again.

The positive thing is that although the contagion rate at one point (1st Feb.) reached 918 cases per 100k, it hasn’t broken the 1,000 mark and therefore has not had to close its hostelry sector during its lockdown.

