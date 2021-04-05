Another big week for Granada. The club kicks off its 90th anniversary celebrations this Tuesday, April 6, just on the eve of another historic match against none other than him. Manchester United. Quarterfinals of a Europa League where Diego Martínez’s team is traveling with rocket speed.

The forecasts for this meeting are absolutely optimistic. Luis Suárez, the Colombian predator, has trained with the group and has all the ballots to, at least, be part of the call for next Thursday against the English. Without a doubt, excellent news considering also that Roberto Soldado will not be able to play the next league game against Valladolid due to the accumulation of cautions.

The forecasts, on the other hand, are more cautious with respect to Kenedy. The Brazilian retired from training with a sore groin, but his presence against the ‘reds devils’ should not be in danger. It seems more complicated for Carlos Neva and Dimitri Foulquier to arrive on time against the English although they are in clear improvement and have been able to exercise on the pitch. If it is not for this duel, they could be for the next. As is known, Fede Vico, Quini, Quina and Adrián Marín will be absent because they are not registered. Albero Soro and Luis Milla are still in recovery.

Flags on the balconies

It is a shame that this match has to be played behind closed doors. If not for the damn pandemic Los Cármenes would have burst. The club is encouraging through its social networks to dress the city with the club’s colors by putting a Granada flag on every balcony. Passion is on and, as Diego Martínez said, each Granada supporter will be in front of the television dressed in the rojiblanca.