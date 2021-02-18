In a difficult week for Spanish football in Europe, the grenade He stuck out his face for the League and revealed himself to the theoretical superiority of the Naples to bring a great result to the Parthenopean city, which allows him to continue daydreaming of great feats in the old continent. Granada surprised with its initial pressure. In fact, Gattuso, who was all pride as a footballer and has not changed from the bench, corrected his players with the face of few friends when seen on the pitch. As the Italian coach gesticulated, Kenedy was the most active, creating serious trouble from the right lane. Granada was knocking on the door so much that it was a matter of time to open it. Kenedy made it possible, with a great center, and Yangel Herrera, joining the header without hesitation.

Napoli barely put the ball into play again when Machís stole, launched the counterattack and assisted KenedyWho else, for the Brazilian to shoot left-handed. Disbelief at the Naples and Nasrid festival. It took half an hour for the Parthenaean team to react, but it ended up doing so through the talent of Insigne and Fabián Ruiz. However, the one who had the closest goal was Jorge Molina, through a heel shot that would have been a contest. The break came with only bad news for Granada, Vallejo’s injury.

grenade Rui Silva, Foulquier, Duarte, Vallejo (Germán, min. 23), Neva (Víctor Díaz, min. 78), Gonalons (Brice, min. 78), Montoro, Herrera, Kenedy (Soro, min. 70), Jorge Molina and Darwin Machís (Puertas, min. 70). 0

Naples Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Maksimovic, Mário Rui, Lobotka (Bakayoko, min. 64), Elmas, Fabián Ruiz, Politano (Zielinski, min. 46), Osimhen and Insigne. goals: 1-0: min. 19, Herrera. 2-0: min. 21, Kenedy. referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia). He admonished Elmas, Di Lorenzo, Insigne, Zielinski and Mário Rui for Naples and Foulquier, Rui Silva, Víctor Díaz and Brice for Granada. incidents: First leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League played at Nuevo Los Cármenes behind closed doors.

With Zielinski Instead of Politano, Napoli faced the second half forced to score at least one goal to make the comeback to the shore of Vesuvius more viable, but they abused the long pass and were powerless against the good tactical work of Granada. Precisely Zielinski had the clearest with a high shot, but the rojiblancos held on with solvency and were even able to put the tie even further on a shot by Puertas cleared with trouble by the Italian rear. In the end, a result that is gold and recovers part of the pride of Spanish football.