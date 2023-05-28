Granada’s journey in the Second Division has lasted one year. The Andalusian team, which reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League in the 2020-21 academic year, losing to Manchester United, will play its 27th season in the top flight. With Antonio Puertas as a symbol, Uzuni as a scorer, the work of coach Paco López and great reliability in their stadium, the Andalusians are back. “We deserve it after a year of much suffering,” José Callejón clarified amid the euphoria that was experienced in Los Cármenes. The victory against Leganés, with goals from Uzuni (23 goals and top scorer in the category) and Bryan Zaragoza, unleashed the joy of the Granada fans.

Granada was already able to rise last day in Miranda, where they won 1-3 and a goal from Levante at the last minute deprived the Andalusian team of promotion. Granada returns to First Division and joy broke out in a very soccer-oriented city. In the minds of the most veteran fans, the formidable Granada of the seventies also emerged, with eight consecutive seasons in the First Division and sixth place in 1972.

Granada reinvented itself last summer, after relegation. The club’s Chinese ownership dispensed with the club’s top executives and appointed Sophia Yang as its president. The relegation course had been traumatic, with a season with four coaches (Robert Moreno, Rubén Torrecilla and Aitor Karanka), two general managers and two sports directors. The new sports managers decided to keep Karanka on the bench. Granada did without important footballers such as goalkeeper Maximiano, Milla, Escudero, Gonalons, Montoro, Duarte, Luis Suárez or Machís. He brought in players more accustomed to the Second Division such as Ignasi Mikel, the goalkeeper Raúl, Bodiger, Cabaco or Rubio. At the same time, an illustrious man like Callejón arrived as a star signing and the entity had the ability to strengthen itself in the winter market with the arrival of Weismann, from Valladolid.

The Andalusian team, led by Paco López since matchday 15 when he replaced Karanka, has based its return to the First Division on a spectacular strength in its fiefdom, where it has not known defeat. The global balance is tremendous, with 17 wins and four draws, which logically makes it the best team at home in a very even category, where the aspirants for promotion have barely won in recent days, creating a situation of extreme uncertainty.

The most decisive footballer of Granada has been the Albanian Uzuni. Signed in the winter transfer window last year from Ferencvaros, the striker has played a spectacular role at Granada. His 23 goals have made him the top scorer in the Second Division and every time he scored, his team won or at least tied. Along with Uzuni, Callejón and the veteran Puertas have contributed goals and experience to lead Granada to the First Division, even overcoming hard moments such as the serious injury to Jorge Molina, who broke his knee at the age of 41, being a benchmark in the dressing room. And positive news also arrived, such as the irruption of the young Bryan Zaragoza. A footballer of special talent and quality at only 21 years of age who has dazzled the Andalusian fans.

Granada started the season in exemplary fashion, winning the first three games in the League. The Second, however, is a complicated category. The good that Karanka’s team offered at home was diluted away from Los Cármenes with very tough defeats like that of Eibar (4-0). Granada fell to ninth place on matchday nine, but the leaders continued to believe in Karanka. Until a streak of three games without winning (two draws and one loss) ended the Basque stage on the bench on matchday 15. Paco López took control of the Andalusian team.

The team won regularly, showing a certain lack of competitiveness away from home, but making Los Cármenes a real strength. The regularity of the Andalusians between matchdays 24 and 33, with 10 matchdays without losing (eight wins and two draws) definitively consolidated them in the top positions of the table. The latest draws against Eibar and Alavés and the wins against Lugo, Mirandés and Leganés have done the rest. Granada is once again in the First Division and Andalusia, for the moment, will have five representatives in the highest category of Spanish football.

