The series of earth tremors in Metropolitan Area of ​​Granada continue leaving around 1,500 earth tremors in the last couple of weeks.

The majority of the earth tremors have been slight but yesterday was a particularly ‘active’ day. Starting at midnight (00.01h Tuesday):

Santa Fe

01.45h = 2.2 (Richter Scale)

03.59h = 1.6

04.08h = 2.0

14.07h = 2.1

Cajar

01.17h = 1.5

Atarfe

16.19h = 2.1

18.15h = 1.5

One of the strongest earth tremors was on Monday when Chauchina had the honor of having a 3.5 wobbly beneath it.

Of the 1,500 earth tremors mentioned at the beginning of the article at least 30 of them were 3.0 degrees on the Richter Scale or above.

