The injuries bring Diego Martínez and Granada headfirst. On Sunday in El Alcoraz they fell Soro and Yangel Herrera, who join the broad medical team that includes Luis Suárez, Soldado, Luis Milla, Vallejo and Quini. These physical problems have minimal to the Nasrid group 48 hours from the historic appointment at the Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

With a view to the second leg of the Europa League round of 32, Luis Suárez, Soro, Yangel and Quini are ruled out, while the options that Diego Martínez can recover Soldado, Vallejo or Milla are very limited.

Granada has exercised behind closed doors this Tuesday and the club has not made any pronouncement regarding the physical condition of the injured. Diego will keep the unknowns until the end not to give clues to Gennaro Gattuso.

Injuries are seriously complicating a Granada that reaches the decisive stretch of the season, badly punished by the infernal calendar it has faced during the course. 39 official matches, more than a dozen positives for coronavirus and countless injuries they have to the limit the group trained by Diego Martínez.

The rojiblanca expedition will leave this Wednesday morning for Italy. In the afternoon will hold the last session prior to the match at the Neapolitan stadium that can open the doors to the round of 16.

Andalusia Sports Medal

The Junta de Andalucía has awarded the Andalusia Sports Medal to Granada for its historic 2019-20 season, in which it achieved qualification to play the Europa League, a competition in which it is having a very prominent participation and is one step away of the round of 16. The Nasrid club thanked this award through its social networks: “An honor to receive this recognition in our land, grateful and honored as we are to be able to represent it in Spain and Europe”.