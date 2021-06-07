The grenade is closing the hiring your coach, the first and vital step to be able to start working on the staff. The arrival of Robert Moreno It seems a matter of days and the Spanish coach wants bring along one of the pumps on the market: Stevan jovetic. The Montenegrin contract ends with the Monaco June 30 and the offers rain down on him. To their 30 years it’s a Forward with experience and that adapts perfectly to any of the attack positions. Your hiring would be the bomb looking for the Granada to build an ambitious template that get on with work of growth that has left Diego Martinez.

In a austere market, sign zero cost It’s fundamental. That’s why Jovetic is raffled off. However, hiring Robert Moreno may be what ends of convince the Montenegrin, who coincided with the coach in Monaco and knows him well. Moreno would welcome his arrival and Granada would be delighted to sign him, but will have to see the economic claims from the forward who already knows the Spanish league. In fact, he spent six months in Seville and he really liked the country. One more incentive to sign for Granada. By cons, do not play European competition and the high salary he had at Monaco could end up ruining his hiring …

Fenerbahce, Besiktas or Nice have also been in contact

When he is released, Jovetic is rained offers of teams of All Europe. In fact, it is already pointed out that the Turkish ensembles of Fenerbahce and the Besiktas they have explored the option of their hiring. They have the advantage of playing in Europe, but in a less competitive and appealing league than the Spanish one. He too Nice, as soon as it was known that he would not continue in Monaco, asked for their claims and is very interested in taking it away. Staying in France is an option that I would not look down on either …