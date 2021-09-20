The grenade he was less than ten minutes (counting the discount) from the glory. Robert Moreno returned to Camp Nou with the idea of ​​achieving the first victory of the season, but Araujo it deprived the Nasrids of conquering the Barça Coliseum for the second consecutive year. He took advantage of one of his few occasions as soon as the duel started and he knew how to defend as a block to delve further into the wound of the group of Koeman after 0-3 against him Bayern. A point that, having seen what we have seen, may seem like a little to the rojiblancos, who have not started the course as they would like.

Three points out of fifteen is the balance of this Granada in the league start. Little baggage for a team that competed at the Camp Nou as a set made and worked. The new Nasrid project is taking its toll. However, this point will be an important morale boost for the team and a reinforcement for Moreno’s work. Nobody is hiding in Granada, they want to go back to Europe. A company that, right now, seems very far away. But with the wickers that two seasons ago they achieved the first continental classification and reinforcements of the stature of Bacca, Squire or Monchu everything is possible. The first stone to believe in this team has been laid at the Camp Nou. Granada came very close to attacking him again. Although victory continues to resist this course …