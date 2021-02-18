Granada wants to continue making history in the Europa League. The Andalusians do not want to wake up from this European dream and will give everything they have to scare a Naples that arrives thrown and with morale through the roof after beating Juventus in Serie A. Those of Diego Martínez will not be intimidated by the Insigne and company.

Schedule: what time is the Granada-Naples of the Europa League?

The Granada-Naples of the round of 32 of the Europa League will be played on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium. Those of Diego Martínez will go with everything before the historical appointment that is presented to them, and despite having numerous casualties.

Television: how to watch the Granada-Naples of the Europa League live on TV?

The Granada-Naples of the round of 32 of the Europa League can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar + pay channel, which can be viewed through the Orange and Jazztel platforms. Gol Televisión will also broadcast the meeting live. Napoli will want to continue a good run in this competition, after finishing first in group F.

Internet: how to follow the Europa League Granada-Naples online?

The match between Granada and Napoli can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video match summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

The round of 32 of the Europa League

Check the full calendar