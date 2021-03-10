Few thought that Granada would go this far in the Europa League … and more after crossing the Naples road, which was the main favorite to occupy the place that the Nasrid team holds today. And now the challenge is greater: to be in the quarterfinals of the European silver tournament.

It is true that the rival is of a much smaller entity. El Molde has already finished its domestic competition (it did it in second place) and has been preparing this competition for a long time. But it is by no means a favorite. What happens to the round is paid to 4.1.

And it is that Diego Martínez’s men have earned their way to a game of this caliber being favorites. That does not assure anything, but that Granada goes to the round is paid to 1.22 and who wins the game this Thursday at 1.44.

Granada comes from falling to Athletic Club in a very tight clash that he decided with a goal in the 91st minute from Berenguer and that ended 2-1. That is true that perhaps it detracts some morale from the Granada team, but it should not, since we are talking about completely different competitions and synergies.

Nevertheless, There is one thing that will inevitably weigh down Diego Martínez’s men: casualties. The list for the infirmary is endless and that can make the team suffer. That is why we believe that the market for both brands can be very interesting, assuming that Granada above will create danger. That both mark is paid to 1.84.

