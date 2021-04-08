MANCHESTER UNITED

It is the last letter for those of Solskjaer if they want to play metal in a season that is seen as a foundation and first stone for the new Mancunian group after a period of recent lurching. He was eliminated from the Champions League at the first exchange. Also from the FA Cup and Carabao, but he has shown himself to be the only real opponent of his arch nemesis, City, who already have the Prmier at their fingertips.

Thus, the Norwegian coach, faithful to hard work and humility, will go with everything, knowing the potential of the Andalusians, whom he showered with praise. He will not be able to count on Martial, injured, and I hope to do so with Rashford, in the face of Cavani’s lack of clarity. De Gea, the great doubt, for performance.

AS to watch: Bruno Fernandes. Differential footballer, his numbers this season are scary: 23 goals and 14 assists.