Everything we say will be little for what this game represents for someone from Granada. The Nasrid club faces Manchester United at the Los Cármenes stadium, this being its first great European night in its history. The team, debuting in international competition this season, faces a three-time Champions League champion who seeks his refuge in the Europa League to save a season in which they were not at the highest level in the highest category of football on the Old Continent, remaining eliminated in the group stage. The Andalusians have been a true cyclone in the competition formerly known as the UEFA Cup, having landed on the way to Napoli and Molde.

Measuring against United, however, is another level different from the previous ones, since they have players who could be perfectly starters in any team in Europe such as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba or Rashford. These names make a difference for British favorites to win paying for them to emerge victorious from the Los Cármenes stadium to 1.56. The Solskjaer coaching team seems to have secured the Premier League runner-up after having achieved three victories in the last three matches and has just eliminated an AC Milan that also aspired to win this competition. We must also remember that they thrashed Real Sociedad.

United’s momentum in form makes us think that they will win, but that maybe there won’t be many goals as it is a first leg. That the Red Devils win the contest and that there are less than 2.5 goals receives an attractive quota of 3.20. The red team has a lot of firepower at the top and now it’s time to focus to know who of them could wet in a scorers’ market that has a lot of crumb with both Cavani to 2.40 being a good option. Granada’s best chance is a bit of Luis Suarez that trades at 3.80.

The Superquotas are going strong

For this type of match, Betfair always wants to take care of its customers by offering a series of super odds that are unrivaled in the market and that help maximize their profits to the extreme. For this clash we find a more than attractive option in a combined that says that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba each make 1 or more shots between the three suits to 2.63. They are two very arriving midfielders who are hungry for goals. It does not seem to us, far from it, impossible that this option can come out.

Precisely the Portuguese footballer, one of the fittest players in Europe, receives another super quota that can be taken into account due to his love affair with the goal. That Bruno Fernandes scores 2 or more gives us a prize of 11.00. The Portuguese has good projections, although if we want a possible and really crazy quota we must think of a bit of head from Edinson Cavani, paid to 17.00. The Uruguayan is a man of resources and with the ability to score goals of all kinds.

As we can see, the super quotas are totally overturned in a United that still gives us more options. That Harry Maguire heads 1 or more times between the three suits is listed at 5.50 being the central a real nightmare for rival defenses by instinct. If that does not convince us, we can always choose because Marcus Rashford scores first at quota 6.00. That same price is what Granada receives if it passes a tie that seems to be predestined for British success.

