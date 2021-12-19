Machís, Robert’s jack

Only two starters were in the Mancha Real disaster (1-0): Germán and Torrente, the centrals. The rest have alibi and they return to put order in LaLiga. Machís is the novelty, sitting Soro.

The duo of the Nuevo Mirandilla continues at the top, with Luis Suarez Y Jorge Molina. And there are no frights in the engine room, led by Mile Y Gonalons (Yan Eteki, back on the bench).

Granada lineup: Maximiano; Quini, Torrente, Germán, Neva; Puertas, Gonalons, Milla, Machís; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.