Granada has been interested in the transfer of Junior Firpo, Barcelona’s Spanish-Dominican left back. The Los Cármenes team is looking for a footballer in this position to refresh and complement Carlos Neva, who is one of those who accumulates the most minutes in an exercise where Granada takes on three competitions and is the team that has played the most games in all of Europe , no less than 29.

Junior was forged in Puerto Malagueño, a prestigious quarry team from Malaga. From there it went to Betis. His good performances attracted the attention of Barcelona, ​​who signed him for 18 million euros plus another 12 for a series of variables with a termination clause of 200 million euros. Signed contract until June 30, 2024. At present does not fit into Ronald Koeman’s plans. In this campaign he is not having a leading role and Barça contemplates a transfer before the transfer.

In this situation, Granada observes other ways. According to the Sports Stadium, the Los Cármenes club has Loris Benito on its agenda, a left-handed international striker for Switzerland and the son of Asturians who plays for Girondins de Bordeaux. The sports management led by Fran Sánchez has work still to be done.