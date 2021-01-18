Diego Martínez revealed after the conclusion of the Cup match against Málaga that Ramón Azeez has asked to leave Granada. So he explained. “Azeez has been left out (of the call) by technical decision. You have requested to go out in this winter market and we have thought it convenient that you have time to solve your personal situation ”.

The coach made reference to a “personal situation” that has not transpired and that would be the reason why the Nigerian player wants to leave the club. According to Ideal reports, some teams could be interested in this player, Sabadell, Leganés, Osasuna or clubs from the Turkish league. Also some Zaragoza media speak of Real Zaragoza.

Ramón Azeez was signed in the winter market for the 2018-19 season from Lugo. It was an incorporation that was made very at the last minute and that LaLiga authorized despite the fact that the deadline was exceeded by an hour and a half. Granada paid 300,000 euros plus a bonus of another 250,000 in case of promotion to First., which was obtained by the Los Cármenes club, so the total of the transfer was 550,000 euros.

Azeez had a leading role in the final stretch of Segunda with 13 games. Already in First, in 2019-20 he participated in 25 games, 14 of them as a starter, in the League, with a total of 1,356 minutes. But in this exercise it has been relegated. Only two games for a total of 100 minutes. Granada has six players in midfield: Maxime Gonalons (who is injured), Eteki, Yangel Herreras, Montoro, Luis Milla and the aforementioned Azeez. Tough competition.

It is not the first time that Azeez insists, for whatever reasons, to leave a club. It happened to him in 2015 with Almería and later in Lugo whose president, Tino Saqués, flew into a rage: “Azeez only had his mind on Granada,” he commented.

Return of Quini and Víctor Díaz

Otherwise excellent news. Víctor Díaz and Quini have returned to training after being dropped in the last game against Malaga due to muscle discomfort. It seems soon that his presence can be predicted this Wednesday in Villarreal. Gonalons remains low.