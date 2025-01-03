Check the date, time and where to watch Granada – Getafe live on television and the possible lineups for the soccer match of the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey
The King’s Cup continues its course and this Friday January 3rd
They will measure their strength in the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium
Grenade and Getafe
in a match corresponding to the Matchday Sixteenths of the championship.
Granada comes into the match having faced Getafe while Getafe played their last Copa del Rey match against Granada.
Granada – Getafe
La Copa del Rey classification and statistics
Consult the Copa del Rey scorer and assist tables before the match between Granada and Getafe.
You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.
Copa del Rey match
Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Granada and Getafe today
The match between Granada and Getafe corresponding to the day Sixteenths The Copa del Rey takes place today, Friday, January 3, at the Nuevo Los Cármenes. The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV 3, LaLiga TV M2.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Copa del Rey matches of the day, the Granada schedule, the Getafe schedule and the Copa del Rey statistics. You can also check the Copa del Rey classification.
