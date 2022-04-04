Granada has recovered part of its DNA. The one that is written on the walls of Los Cármenes and that in recent years has been the mantra of a team that has made history: Eterna Lucha. The Eternal Fight that forces the Nasrids to never give up a match, to fight until exhaustion, until the last second. That idea that if the rival is superior in quality or fitness, it will never be in impetus, work and intensity. And, as Torrecilla said, they still needed to be given a ‘host’ (excuse the word) to get that pride out. But against Rayo he came out, just like in Vitoria.

Granada has added four of the last nine points. Chain two games without losing, which in this 2022 is news. Four points that have saved him from falling into the relegation pit. Because with Cádiz and Mallorca pressing, the Nasrids are still on the edge of the knife, only three points from relegation. But, when it was most needed, that unmistakable pride and faith of the rojiblanco team came out. First in Vitoria, where those from Torrecilla arrived without knowing victory in 2022. It was only worth winning against a direct rival who, if he won, overtook him and sent the Nasrids to the red zone. The team started well, getting ahead. However, the babazorro team turned the score around to make it 2-1. Then the magic appeared. Faith. Pride. Puertas first and Luís Suárez later gave Granada the three points. Three points that tasted like glory. He took Los Cármenes after taking a great weight off his shoulders and knowing that winning was still vital. The stadium was full, because the fans are responding with ten despite the situation of the team, but the Nasrids did not appear. At least in a lousy first half in which they went 0-2 to the locker room. Torrecilla put the cards on the table, struck a chord, invoked pride and it worked. Granada, with one more than that always helps, managed to equalize the match in minute 91 thanks to a penalty that Milla converted and was able to take the three points with a header from Molina that went off the crossbar. The Eternal Fight has returned to Los Cármenes…

disconnections

But not everything is positive. Just like he took off his pride, before he roamed the field. In Vitoria the first part was saved but, suddenly, the team short-circuited and Alavés came back. He was getting ahead in the 50′ and looking like the job was done. Thus two goals arrived in four minutes and again to row against the current. It also happened against Lightning. In the first part, the team was not a shadow of its former self. Apathetic, without desire, without intensity… Torrecilla admitted that he did not know what had happened so that the Nasrid team did not compete in the first half in which two goals were scored in separate oversights and disorder. Then the tables turned and he was resurrected. But the data is there. You have to improve defensively, a must for the entire course. However, since the arrival of the new coach, the team has conceded five goals in three games. Many, too many…