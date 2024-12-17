LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Tuesday December 17

They will measure their strength in the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium

Grenade and FC Cartagena

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 19 of the championship.

Granada comes into the match having faced FC Cartagena and Racing while FC Cartagena played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Granada and Real Sporting. After the match against FC Cartagena, Granada will play against Eibar and Burgos. For its part, FC Cartagena will play against Albacete and Racing Ferrol.

Granada – FC Cartagena

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium, Grenade occupies the position number 10 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 29 points, while

FC Cartagena occupies the position number 21 of the table with 13 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Granada has a balance of 30

goals in favor

and 25

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 5 tied and 6 lost. FC Cartagena comes into the match having scored 14 goals and conceded 32, which has translated into 4 games won, 1 tied and 14 lost.

So far in the championship, Granada has achieved 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses at home, while FC Cartagena has achieved 2 wins, 0 draws and 8 losses as a visitor.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Granada and FC Cartagena today

The match between Granada and FC Cartagena corresponding to the day Day 19 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Tuesday, December 17 at the Nuevo Los Cármenes. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion 2, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.