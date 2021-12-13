Unknown

It no longer goes to Cervera. Everything that is not going out with the three points in Granada’s visit to Mirandilla, it could lead to the dismissal of the Cádiz coach. Opportunities are running out for a team that needs to add so as not to be drowned in the places of descent. If there is a game to change the dynamics, it is precisely today against Granada. A direct rival arrives at the Mirandilla, who in case of winning they would hunt down, but a defeat would plunge them into hell. There could not be a more propitious day to break the negative streak and that is those of Cervera have not yet won in their fiefdom so far this season, where they have added four draws and four defeats (follow today’s game live on As.com).

The difficult thing comes when making an eleven. When there are 16 games played, there is no fixed line-up. Cervera improvises with what he has. For tonight, to the already confirmed casualties of Garrido, Iza and José Mari, Perea’s was joined by a cold. With all this, the return of Fali to eleven is expected, in the core with Jonsson, to move Alex to the band in the absence of Perea. Alternatives open on the right. Nephew, Salvi, Alejo and Álvaro Jiménez could start. In attack Negredo will return.

Granada, meanwhile, visit Cádiz ten days after the balsamic victory against Alavés that gave air to a questioned Robert Moreno. On the sporting level, the Nasrid coach get Montoro back, who missed the last game due to suspension, so he will be able to align his favorite midfield with the Valencian, Gonalons and a Milla that continues to grow. He will also be able to line up Germán, who returns to Cádiz.

Keys to the match

Side

Moreno has been opting for Quini and Arias on the right; and Neva y Escudero on the left. The former start with an advantage.

Fali returns

Injuries open a hole for him in the midfield after four games without starting in the league. Essential.

Insurance behind

Maximiano is one of the revelations of the campaign. Solvent and safe in the goal.

Aces to follow

Negredo

The striker has lost prominence and today he will have a golden opportunity to make up for himself.

Montoro

The Valencian returns to the team and will play freely, looking for his long shots and his last pass.

Ups and downs

In Cádiz, Garrido, Iza, José Mari and Perea are low. Duarte, Machís and Rochina, in Granada.