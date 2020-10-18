Granada was justly imposed on a thick Sevilla, thus ending 18 league games without losing the Lopetegui team. Football is unforgiving. Sevilla, very touched by the just expulsion of Jordán at the end of the break, never could with a rival who competes in a great way and who has acquired an important depth of squad this summer. Thus, Diego Martínez moved his pieces in a great way to end up submitting a Sevilla that went back in search of a draw and that, as often happens, ended up losing. While Lopetegui was forced to put En-Nesyri on the edge to stop the bleeding in his right wing, Martínez took out two excellent players who turned the game around: Herrera and Machís. And still Luis Suárez for a Soldier who had unhinged the entire sevillista rear.

Punished by national team matches (also Granada), outnumbered and with no responses in attack, Sevilla was slowly digging its grave in Los Cármenes. The wonderful Granada was crushing him little by little, until Foulquier put a ball into the area (En-Nesyri turned his head) and Herrera won the jump from Diego Carlos. The goal was final because Sevilla had no weapons to defend themselves. Navas, his only option, was broken, as were Ocampos, De Jong and En-Nesyri, forwards without a goal who almost never finish off the rival goal. With Koundé positive for coronavirus, Sevilla will start their career in the Champions League with a defeat behind them. Granada, for its part, will face its historic European premiere against PSV with morale through the roof.

Granada and Sevilla played a very tense first half, with two teams so well directed in canceling the rival’s virtues that, as often happens in these cases, the defenses canceled the attacks. Diego Martínez and Lopetegui played to make sure nothing happened, hoping that a quality action in the case of Sevilla or a strategy in Granada would lead one of the teams to get ahead on the scoreboard. There were hardly any options in attack, with little spark in both sets except when the ball passed through Navas’ feet. The Sevilla captain played with discomfort and still gave a perfect pass to Jordán in the 14th minute that the midfielder finished off. Lopetegui opted for Carlos Fernández and the squad suffered a lot alone against the defense of what was his team.

It was the best chance for a somewhat thick Sevilla, with Ocampos on the bench resting, while Granada had it after a strategy play in which Sergi Gómez saved Germán’s shot. The chess game between the two coaches was dynamited by Jordán with an absurd expulsion in one minute at the edge of halftime. The Sevilla player entered Soldado hard and then hit Montero. A red as fair as it was absurd that ended a first half with two injured, Escudero and Duarte, a lot of caution and little football.

The expulsion of Jordan clearly marked the fate of the meeting. Lopetegui tried to defend at least one point, but Granada knew they could not let an almost hunted piece escape. Bono saved against Puertas, but Martinez’s team had found a highway on the right. Foulquier, a pylon hammer, put it in the cinema in the area, where Herrera emerged in a typical action of the Venezuelan midfielder. The goal ended the game and Sevilla’s streak of 18 games without losing. In addition, it will sow doubts in a team that must now focus on the start of the Champions League, on Tuesday against Chelsea. On the contrary, it fuels the hopes of this great Granada who uses his weapons to perfection. Sevilla, for example, beat him fairly and almost comfortably.