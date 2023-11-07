The sole disciplinary judge of the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) announced this morning, in a ten-page resolution, the expulsion of Granada from the Copa del Rey for improper alignment. The Andalusian team played the first round of the competition on day 2 against Arousa and won 0-3. That same night, the president of Arousa presented a complaint for alleged improper alignment of goalkeeper Adrián López (he played the entire game).

The rival club alleged that Granada fielded a goalkeeper from the subsidiary over 23 years of age (López is 24 and will turn 25 in January) thus violating the regulations: the Cup statutes do not allow – considering the competition to be non-professional – to field a goalkeeper from the reserve team over 23 years old. The Andalusian club defended, however, that the new Sports Law does consider the Cup a professional competition. And in fact, Granada insisted in its allegations, “if a decision were made to resolve contrary to Granada CF’s criteria, we would find ourselves in the position of incurring a serious situation of lack of definition and helplessness, caused by the imprecise wording of the new legal framework in the new Sports Law”.

The sole judge explains in his writing that the current Sports Law, as Granada CF recognizes, “expressly attributes to the Higher Sports Council -article 14-, in section K) the competence to “Rate the official competitions of the state that must be considered professional in nature, following a non-binding report from the corresponding sports federation.” And he adds: “with regard to the functions and powers of the Spanish sports federations, article 50 of the same Standard describes them, pointing out in section b) that, in the present case, the RFEF is responsible for “ Qualify the official state-level sports competitions and organize, where appropriate, the official non-professional state-level sports competitions.”

The Judge agrees to consider the Granada match lost – so Arousa goes to the next round; It also imposes a fine on the Andalusian club of 6,001 euros. Granada has ten days to appeal to the Appeals Committee. The draw for the second round will be held on Wednesday the 15th at 1:00 p.m. in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas.

