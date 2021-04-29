The scriptwriter of this League is a genius who would already like to sign the promoters of other competitions. Barça’s tendency to suicide and drowning on the shore is as infinite as the faith of this Granada that is making history and that shows that there are teams that deserve legendary results. Granada’s victory at the Camp Nou by 1-2 is a bombshell that changes the scenery of a League that seemed designed to enter its last five days with Barcelona leading the table after completing an unprecedented comeback, which sank in the least thought moment. When everything was in favor of the Blaugrana, they were shipwrecked and changed the scenery of an exciting championship.

Barça had the leadership in his hand, depending on himself to win the championship and when he had the best hand at the table, he threw the cards, went to smoke and when he returned they had even beaten his wallet. It is up to the culé team to row again, to get off the canvas in a championship that looks like a fight between half-heard fighters who alternate disturbing moments on the canvas with attacks of rage. Barça had to kiss the canvas in an exercise of impotence.

Granada was a much smarter team than Barça, who suffered from altitude sickness. A pandemic that affects any team that this championship is one step away from glory. They are all so fair that it seems that they prefer to protect themselves and administer out of the box than to impose their law. It happened to Atlético in San Mamés, it happens often to Real Madrid and it happened to Barcelona. Seeing the sun so close is dazzling.

Nobody has understood that to win LaLiga you have to be crazy and predatory. There are teams that only know how to chase and that when they are overtaking their rivals, as happened to Barcelona when Messi scored 1-0, they are more concerned with looking at the rear-view mirror than at the road. And Granada took advantage of this absorption by culé to honor its gigantic season. Granada is a team that already knows that it has triumphed this year and that is why it does not look in the rear-view mirror. Unapologetic, well planted, brave and competitive. He is not better than Barça, but he competes better than Barça.

Koeman said in the pregame that he did not intend to touch what worked and that he was not going to be mediated by the fact that four undisputed starters were one card away from missing the next game. Barça came out to play giving the feeling that what was at stake was not a final match, that it was another day at the office. Far from going out at full speed, the Blaugrana team came out to mature in a game that this season they have lost many times.

From the outset, the plan went half well, because Messi is here, of course. His goal in the 24th minute after an assist from Griezmann seemed to open the door to glory. The result of an exercise in patience in which the Blaugrana preferred to ensure rather than destroy. But they ended up paying for it.

Messi’s argument was the main and only threat from a team that seems to have come to the conclusion that success depends more on solidity than on ambition. And that does not stop being a betrayal in the style of a team that when it has won has been being ambitious.

Against Granada, Barça opted for prudence, never intimidated, limited itself to controlling a game against an uncontrollable and rebellious rival who in two lashes in the second half broke all the dreams of the Catalans and showed Barça that the shore is further away than was believed. So far, he has drowned again when he touched the wall. And it’s his fault, for stopping swimming.