Granada has dismissed Paco López, the coach with whom they achieved promotion last year. The defeat against Alavés (3-1), in which the team showed an alarmingly low level of play, was the trigger for the decision made by the leaders of the Andalusian club. After 14 rounds played, Granada is the penultimate classified and is two points away from salvation. However, his streak of results is terrible. They have only won one game all season, against Mallorca (3-2), on matchday three. Chain, therefore, 14 without winning. with a low balance of four of the last 33 points in dispute. The news was communicated to the coach this Sunday. “

The Andalusian club, which recently changed its sports director, signing the Italian, Matteo Tognozzi, has sounded out various coaches to replace Paco López. López arrived at Granada on matchday 16 of last season and managed to move up to Granada, too. Him offering a good game. Actually, the Andalusian team had always shown good feelings even if the results did not come. For example, they tied with Barcelona at home (2-2) on a day where Bryan Zaragoza, their main star, played at a high level. However, against Alavés and after a break to strengthen physically and mentally, the team presented a rather weak image.

Granada will now seek with the new coach to straighten out the situation and wait for the arrival of the winter market, where the hand of the new sports director should be noted. The squad has deficiencies that were not resolved last summer. There is a lack of centre-backs and midfielders to give strength to a group that is very weak. In fact, Granada has conceded goals in all the League games it has played (33) and is the second team that concedes the most in the entire competition after Almería. As for Paco López, his latest numbers in the top category are quite poor. He has only won one game out of 30.

The elimination in the Copa del Rey due to improper alignment against Arousa also greatly diminished the image of Paco López in the eyes of the club’s leaders (Chinese property). The coach did not take responsibility for the improper alignment of the reserve team’s goalkeeper and placed the blame on the club. Granada now has two very complicated games. Visit Madrid on December 2nd and host Athletic Club.

