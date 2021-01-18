The city of Granada has just gone over 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (632) and therefore will be confined in the next day or two.

This weekend, especially Sunday lunchtime, Salobreña beach establishments were packed with visitors from the capital – the Mayor’s call for people to stay indoors fell on deaf ears, it seems. But even before possible infections from this weekend, the figures for 14 days ending on the 18th of January has pushed the town over the limit (573 per 100,000) meaning that it will be closed down probably from tomorrow.

All told eight municipalities joined the 49 townships aready locked down in the province of Granada.

A full chart with every town in the province will be published at 16.00h this afternoon where you can check for yourselves what the situation in your municipality is.

(News: Salobreña, Granada, Andalucia)