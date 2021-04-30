Granada and Cádiz face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. Those of Diego Martínez rush their options to get into Europe one more season. In this, they have signed a magnificent role and have even put Manchester United in trouble first and foremost. They will not have it easy, since those at the top will hardly fail and they themselves have little margin for error. Cádiz, for its part, is one of the navigators in the nobody’s zone. His 37 points do not guarantee salvation, but he will have to struggle to fall into the abyss. However, he wants to find a new victory as soon as possible to drive away the remaining ghosts.

The Granada-Cádiz of day 34 of LaLiga Santander is played on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 18:30.

