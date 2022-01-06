Begins the second round In our country. The Barcelona this time will visit Granada within the framework of the matchday 20. These are the main data that you are most interested in knowing about the game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Granada-Barcelona? The clash will be played this Saturday, January 8, 2022, starting at 6.30 pm (11.30 am in Mexico, 2.30 pm in Argentina)
Where is the Granada-Barcelona? It will be played in the New Stadium of Los Cármenes, whose capacity is 19,436 spectators and is at 75% due to COVID
On which TV channel does Granada-Barcelona broadcast? In Spain we can follow it on Movistar Plus, Movistar LaLiga1 and Movistar LaLiga, in Argentina on ESPN2 South and in the United States with ESPN +.
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other countries of South America they will have it available on ESPN3 Sur and in Brazil with ESPN Brasil and GUIGO. They have all the programming here.
Where can I watch the Granada-Barcelona online? For its streaming broadcast in Spain they will have MiTele Plus, Argentina have it thanks to Star +, in Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere and in the United States with TUDN.com, TUDN App, …
In Latin American countries, to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +.
What was the last result between Granada and Barcelona?
Barcelona 1-2 Granada (29/4/2021)
LAST NEWS
grenade
– The Granada has taken flight in recent days. Sum 3 wins and 3 draws in his last 6 games and march 13th with 23 points, 7 above the decline. Last day he tied in the derby against Elche (0-0).
– Last year, the Nasrid people struck down Barcelona’s chances of winning the league. In a postponed match they started losing, they came back with goals from Machís and Molina (1-2) to some Catalans who became leaders if they won. Those of Koeman didn’t get up from it.
– For this match, Robert Moreno only has the loss in defense of Neyder Lozano, with a head injury. Luis Suarez is threatened with sanction
Barcelona
– The Catalans have started this 2022 on the right foot. They have achieved two victories away adjusted in league against Mallorca (0-1) and Linares in Copa del Rey (1-2) despite the casualties. Right now they are 5th just 1 point from Champions.
– Last year, in January they thrashed the Nasrids in league in the first leg (0-4) but above all they got a incredible triumph in the quarterfinals. They came back from 2-0 in the last 5 minutes and did not forgive in extra time to a fused Granada (3-5). Griezmann was the hero with a hat-trick.
– Xavi has the saturated infirmary in Barcelona. Yesterday they fell Araujo and De Jong, but you also have to add to Lenglet, Umtiti, Baldé, Dest, Wagué, Pedri, Gavi, Abde, Sergi Roberto, Coutinho, Ferrán, Depay and Braithwaite. Incredible drama with 15 absences
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Grenade: Luis Maximiano; Quini, Germán, Raúl Torrente, Neva; Puertas, Luis Milla, Gonalons, Machís; Jorge Molina and Luis Suárez
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Riqui Puig, Nico; Ilias, Jutglá and Luuk De Jong
FORECAST 90min
The Barcelona is doing what it has to do in this early 2022. Know how to suffer and get results. With all the casualties that it has, the low level of the squad and the lack of a clear idea of the gameToday he has no other choice. The Granada He arrives thrown into this game, since he has not lost since November and in between defeated Atlético de Madrid in Los Cármenes (2-1). It would not be so surprising a tie between both.
Granada 1-1 Barcelona
