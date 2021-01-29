Athletic goalkeeper, Jokin Ezkieta, concedes Alcoyano’s first goal, finally eliminated in the eighth of the Cup. Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

The Copa del Rey continues on its way and this Friday the quarterfinals crosses between the eight classified teams, all of the First Division except Almería, of the Second Division. Barcelona, ​​the great favorites for the tournament without Madrid or Atlético, will face Granada in Los Cármenes next Wednesday (9:00 p.m.). Koeman’s men faced the Nasrids in La Liga earlier this month in one of the Blaugranas’ best games this season. They prevailed 0-4, with the Messi-Pedri society making the culé fans enjoy themselves and Griezmann scoring two goals, his first double of the year. Those of Diego Martínez, who reached the semifinals last season, have recovered from that blow and arrive after beating Navalcarnero 0-6 and without pressure in LaLiga.

Betis, whose fans wanted to face Sevilla to have a derby in the quarterfinals, will finally face Athletic at Villamarín on Thursday (9:00 pm). The lions defeated Pellegrini’s team in the league match at San Mamés 4-0, with Garitano still on the bench. The arrival of Marcelino, who has managed to seem to have managed to lift the team, which is looking to reach the final to have the possibility of winning two King’s Cups in a matter of a month.

The last two pairings have left regional duels, crossed by Sevilla with Almería, which will be measured at the Los Juegos del Mediterráneo stadium on Tuesday (9:00 pm), and Levante with Villarreal, which will be measured at the Ciutat de Valencia on Wednesday (19.00). Those from Lopetegui, who clearly defeated Valencia in the previous round, will seek the pass against the only team that remains in the silver category, which showed its solidity to beat Osasuna on penalties. For their part, the two teams from the Valencian Community will seek a place in the semifinals after many years away from that round. The last to do so were the yellow team, who fell on the penultimate step of the Cup in 2015 against Barcelona, ​​who would end up getting the treble. The granotas have not reached the semifinals for almost a century, with their last appearance in 1935.

The qualifiers will be played as a single game and once the four classified teams are known, the draw for the semifinals will be held on Friday. The heats, the first two-legged ones, will begin on February 10 and the second leg will be decided on March 3. The final will be on April 18 at the Cartuja de Sevilla, two weeks after that same stage hosted the final of last season between Athletic and Real Sociedad, on April 4. Despite the intentions of the Federation and the drive of the teams, both titles will be decided without an audience in the stands.