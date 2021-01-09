Granada and Barcelona face today Saturday, January 9, in a new match by Date 18 of The Santander League of Spain, at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the meeting between Granada and Barcelona will be played from 2:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on ESPN Play.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Possible formations

The 11 of Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Duarte, Germán, Neva; Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Eteki; Puertas, Soldado and Luis Javier Suárez. DT: Diego Martínez.

The 11 of Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Mingueza, Jordi Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Dembélé, Messi, Pedri; and Griezmann. DT: Ronald Koeman.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the position table of La Liga Santander in Spain.