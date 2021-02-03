In the midst of the controversy generated by the dissemination of Lionel Messi’s contract, Barcelona will try to take another step forward in the Copa del Rey when it visits Granada this Wednesday from 5 p.m. in a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The meeting will be broadcast on DirecTV Sports.

Still far from the top in the Spanish League and awaiting their cross to Paris Saint-Germain for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Catalan team will seek some peace on busy days and with a rarefied climate with the elections in the club as a backdrop and with Messi as a battle tool.

“It is absurd that you talk about this Messi issue for three days. The team and Leo have responded in the way I like: trying to put the press stuff aside and concentrating on the game and his game. I am very happy with the team, ”said Ronald Koeman at the pre-match press conference. “If there is a will to harm a player, my coaching staff and I will do everything possible to defend him. When things come out, it is important to be even more united in the dressing room ”, emphasized the DT.

The Blaugrana team has come to overcome the two previous rounds with some shocks: in the 16th final they had to reach overtime to beat Cornellà 2-0 (they are in the third division) and last week they suffered before defeating 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (plays in the second category). Now it will be presented at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium, where less than a month ago it won 4-0 for the League, a contest in which Barça accumulates five victories in a row, but is located 10 points behind the leader Atlético de Madrid.

The Catalans will meet a rival who was a semifinalist in the last Copa del Rey (they fell to Athletic Bilbao) and who in this edition began their journey two rounds before Barça and has just eliminated San Juan, Cultural Leonesa, Málaga and Navalcarnero.

In addition, the Andalusian team, which on Sunday drew 0-0 with Eduardo Coudet’s Celta, is eighth in the League, three points from the qualifying positions for the next continental cup season, and is classified for the 16th finals of the Europa League (will face Napoli).

For this match, coach Diego Martínez will not be able to count on several important players, among them Quini, Luis Milla, Colombian Neyder Lozano, Frenchman Maxime Gonalons (all injured) and Venezuelan Yangel Herrera (suffering from coronavirus).

The crosses of the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey began on Tuesday with Sevilla’s 1-0 victory over Almería with a goal from Lucas Ocampos. On Wednesday Levante and Villarreal also play, while on Thursday they will complete Betis-Athletic de Bilbao.