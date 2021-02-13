ATHLETIC

You have not finished the gymkhana when the marathon begins. The moment of truth for the leader still comes to him, with the coronavirus and injuries raging (Joao, Herrera, Trippier and Dembélé are still out, with Lemar and Giménez as the last to fall) although with hopeful news. Carrasco and Hermoso, direct to eleven due to their significance in the new system and its consequences: releasing Llorente and keeping behind three, where there are no more troops.

Although Suárez and his enlightened state is, without a doubt, his most solid asset, to which he adds Kondogbia, who is strong against Celta. Precisely the olívico team once again softened Oblak’s lock and highlighted a task that overshadows his scoring facility and that for Simeone and his pragmatism is an unfulfilled dogma: defensive reliability. Burying doubts, if there are any in this rojiblanco team with the same craftsmanship as the last league champion, goes through doing it on Granada soil.

AS to watch: Luis Suárez. Untied. Without the physical form of before, he scores with the ease of always. 16 goals in 17 games, with seven in the last four.