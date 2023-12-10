PreviousLiveChronicle

Drama in Los Cármenes. Although medical assistance was provided for more than an hour, a spectator, Antonio Trujillo Izquierdo, 70 years old and from Salobreña, died during the match between Granada and Athletic due to a heart attack, which is why the match was suspended. duel after the agreement between the teams and LaLiga. Now the match will resume this Monday at 9:00 p.m., following the decision of the RFEF competition judge, at the request of LaLiga.

0 André Ferreira, Ricard Sánchez, Raúl Torrente, Miquel, Carlos Neva, Myrto Uzuni, Gumbau, Gonzalo Villar, Sergio Ruiz, Bryan Zaragoza and Lucas Boyé 1 Unai Simón, De Marcos, Lekue, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Nico Williams, Ruiz de Galarreta, Williams, O. Sancet, Benat Prados and Guruzeta Goals 0-1 min. 6: Williams. Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias

As so many times, Unai Simón was the smartest. He first heard the murmuring of the stands, then generalized whistles, which had nothing to do with the development of the match between Granada and Athletic, so he focused on what was happening; In the upper side stand, the public gathered around an evacuation mouth. Unai went to the linesman and indicated that something was happening there, probably a medical emergency. The public appreciated the goalkeeper's gesture and applauded him as he retreated towards his goal. Meanwhile, the assistant informed the referee, who stopped the game in the 18th minute, when Óscar De Marcos was preparing to take a throw-in and his team was winning 1-0 after Iñaki Williams' goal at six minutes. . The assists from Granada and Athletic went to the area where the incident was taking place and ascended to the upper tier. Apparently, a spectator had suffered serious cardiorespiratory arrest. Shortly after, a medical ambulance arrived at the gates of the stadium and an emergency doctor began resuscitation work for more than an hour. The game was still stopped, and the players finally went into the locker room at the request of the referee, Ortiz Arias. The affected person was still very serious and could not be transferred to the hospital because the doctors were unable to stabilize him. Finally, after more than an hour of futile attempts, the spectator died.

In the stands, meanwhile, the 20,000 spectators remained patient and expectant to what was happening. When the League match director learned of his death, he decided, along with the captains, coaches and delegates, to suspend the match. The decision was then announced over the public address system and the fans received it with a standing ovation and calmly vacated the stadium.

Athletic published a statement in which it agreed with the decision and noted that, “LaLiga and both clubs have agreed to suspend the match due to the death of the fan in Los Cármenes. “Athletic Club deeply regrets the event and sends a message of encouragement to his family.” From the local team, it was noted: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family.”

Granada and Athletic were waiting for a couple of hours to find out when the Los Cármenes match would resume and here the controversy between the two clubs began. Athletic decided to stay in Granada, waiting for the decision of the judge of professional competitions, protected by the regulations, which states: “Due to the tightness of the official calendar, in the cases in which, due to regulatory reasons, the referee suspends a match before its start or completion, the visiting team will try to remain in the locality where the event takes place so that, if the cause that motivated such suspension ceases, the match is held within twenty-four hours following”, and extends: “In the event that the situation that prevented the game persists, it will take place on the first date on which the two contenders can materially play it.”

Athletic considered that, “the fateful cause that led to such suspension has ceased and, therefore, the conditions are met for the match to be held within the following 24 hours,” and requests that the competition judge dispute on Monday. At Granada, which announced the refund of the ticket price, they preferred to delay the dates, and even place the clash in the month of January, when Athletic will lose Iñaki Williams, the scorer of the only goal that appears on the scoreboard, recruited for Ghana to play in the African Cup. However, the decision was finally made and the match will be played this Monday starting in the 17th minute, with the Bilbao team ahead on the scoreboard by 0-1.

