Aaron: Diego kept his confidence in him and the goalkeeper responded by signing his best game with the Granada shirt by making many good saves. Fortune eluded him at 1-2 and his main mole was the clearance that led to 3-4, the work of De Jong.

Victor Diaz: He did a very good defensive job on Griezmann in the first half. He was replaced by Foulquier at half-time.

Sundays Duarte: An almost perfect match for the Portuguese center-back, who only showed some loophole when fatigue made an appearance in the final minutes and in extra time.

German: He completed 88 imperial minutes. From there, fatigue took its toll and performance, as with the rest of his team, decreased.

Neva: A match to frame. He had a lot of work in his band first with Trincao and then with Dembélé, but he put up with the guy and was up to the task. It caused the penalty that was 3-3 for Granada in extra time.

Montoro: Leader. It gives meaning to the Granada game. He multiplied in defense and gave Soldado a luxury assist at 2-0.

Eteki: He did a commendable defensive job ahead of the centrals. With the ball it was something else. He saw the yellow for a clear obstruction on Messi in the first half.

Doors: He is still far from his best level, but he gave himself to the maximum in defense. He had to deal with the climbs of Jordi Alba.

Soro: He worked the unspeakable and as a result of his pressure he stole the ball from Umtiti to assist Kenedy in the 1-0.

Kenedy: He is the most fit player for Granada today. He made it 1-0 and put Araújo in trouble on more than one occasion. Replaced at rest.

Soldier: He had a tough fight with the Barça centrals. Good control and exquisite definition at 2-0.

Foulquier: He entered the break and had to dance with the ugliest. Barça insistently looked for his back and that’s where the two goals that forced extra time came.

Machís: He played too far from the rival area, but left one of the details of the match with a pipe to Pedri.

Fede Vico: He came in to reinforce the midfield and delivered. He made it 3-3 from the penalty spot.

Luis Suarez: He had the 3-2 and the classification just after Barça tied, but his shot went wide.

Vallejo: Diego turned to him in the final minutes to try and keep it 2-0. He suffered the final barça barrage.

Nehuén: Diego turned to him in extra time to try to maintain the defensive level. But by then Barça had collapsed and their contribution was inconsequential.