Maximian: The Portuguese was on his line. Good in several distant shots, giving security to the defense and always ordering. It is true that he had some error with his foot and over the top, but it had no consequences. He didn’t have to make any big stops.

Who: He suffered a lot with Carrasco and in minute 3 he saw a yellow card. But the Cordovan pulled himself together and never lost face of the game. In the first minutes he was overwhelmed, but little by little he got the pulse of the game. What he did not have is too much incidence in attack, his mission was to stop Carrasco.

Victor Diaz. The penalty was played against Griezmann, but Gil Manzano interpreted it as a blow. He got along well with Duarte in the center of the defense, which was orderly and with clear ideas. He had to defend Suárez in the second half and he did it with solvency. He saw the yellow for a grab on Carrasco and will not be against Celta. Important drop.

Duarte: The head of the defense is not the one from last year, but at the Metropolitano he showed signs that he can be again. Good to the court and closing in the lateral balloons. From the best of the team. Although in the discount he saw a yellow card that will also prevent him from being against Celta.

Squire: Defensively he was good, like the whole team. He worked tirelessly and didn’t have too many problems in his band. He tried it from outside the area in one of his arrivals upstairs. He gets on well with Machís. He saw a yellow card at 57 ‘for a grab, but he is not warned.

Petrović: The Serbian was ten. He worked tirelessly in the spinal cord, he helped everyone, on one side and on the other. He won the duel in several cons that were key to avoiding greater evils and he knew how to move the team when Granada managed to have the ball. His best game since he arrived in Granada.

Mile: He had to take a step back to organize the team when the ball came out. He continues to be Granada’s best game after game. He moved the ball from one side to the other, commanded the pressure and in defense he reached everyone. He feels more comfortable when he is given stripes from behind.

Doors: The man from Almería does not stop working throughout the match. He tries, over and over again, he fights every ball like his life depended on it. He had some dangerous steals up front, he messed with dribbling at times, but he never gave up. He left with cramps from the great effort and one more yellow card.

Hill: Of hitch and with freedom the one of the Barcelona is very good. He left many details of his quality, among others a Maradonian play that was about to make a break for the rojiblancos. He went up to connect well with Milla, although he did not get on so well with Luis Suárez. Good game in that more advanced position.

Machis: The Venezuelan is always dangerous. He tried several shots from outside the box with no luck. True, he could have chosen a more dangerous pass, but he trusts his great shot. In the second half he had less incidence and left injured in the 60th minute with muscular problems.

Louis Suarez: He returned to the team and the Colombian was the same as always. He fights and honors himself, but he still lacks a goal and chooses better on many occasions. He had some loss that could cost a lot of trouble. He always goes for it and he had a few shots without too much danger.

from the bench

Uzuni: He came out in the 60th minute for Machís and the Albanian cannot be denied a fight. He worked alongside Escudero when Atlético pushed harder and had a good race in which he called for a foul, but it was not granted.

Back: He entered the 75th minute after ten games without playing. Molina’s withdrawal at the last minute and the fact that Arezo is injured could have made Karanka decide for him. He had a shot in a corner and little else, although he did help in defense.

Montoro: He came on in the 75th minute and like Bacca he had to defend more than attack. The Valencian has always been vital in this team and little by little he is picking up pace, which is what is important for Granada.

Raba: He left in 85 for a very tired Puertas. He was barely able to do anything, although he did miss a counter that could have created more danger.

Karanka: He has only had one training session to work with the team but it seems that he has hit the key, at least defensively. He saw a more organized group behind and with clearer ideas. Milla’s new role, taking the ball from behind, made him shine more and gave Collado freedom to create. Duarte will be the head of his defense. He changed the system to 1-4-2-3-1 and it worked for him. It is clear that the great problem of the team is in the mind.