After a hectic and interminable Saturday that concluded with the undeniable eliminations of the first three such as Alavés, Cádiz and Elche at the hands of Almería, Girona and Rayo Vallecano, respectively, the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey were resumed this Sunday with fewer surprises and a much more logical schedule. Without the presence yet of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Athletic and Real Sociedad, who went round for their presence in the Super Cup, and without other firsts such as Atlético, Getafe, Huesca and Celta, dismounted in their 30s, today’s duels did not last for twelve hours but, in order not to coincide with the final of the Super Cup, the day began at noon and the last matches were scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Malaga 1-2 Granada



Granada is making a habit of something very difficult: to prosper in all competitions. This time, he got a pass to the second round at La Rosaleda at the expense of a Malaga who only questioned the dominance of the rojiblanco in the last quarter of an hour of the game. The Nasrids strengthened their victory in the first half, a paragon of efficiency and knowing how to be. scored by the goals of Fede Vico and Jorge Molina in the first half hour. Later, Caye Quintana cut differences and compromised security in that period. The locals found no other way and the Granada team prevailed in the genuine derby of eastern Andalusia with their homework done, avoiding extensions and without wearing out key players, according to Ideal.

Espanyol 0-2 Osasuna



In Cornellá it was much easier for Osasuna than expected. The Navarrese eliminated Espanyol by scoring two goals in half an hour, taking advantage of specific errors by the host and showing an effectiveness in front of goal and a defensive solidity much greater than the Catalan team and, above all, much greater than what is usual in this League on the Jagoba Arrasate team. Despite presenting a team filled with defenses, the Pamplona team proved to be much more motivated than Vicente Moreno’s parakeets in a duel between a first with a tendency to descend and a Second with well-founded aspirations to return to the top category. The goals of Javi Martínez and Barja put the tie very downhill for an Osasuna in which the winger Manu Sánchez made his debut, on loan from Atlético.