Pablo Machín’s Alavés will have a real litmus test at Nuevo Los Cármenes, as they lost to Betis on the first day of LaLiga and he will try to improve his image against a Granada that arrives in great shape. The Grenadinists have chained two wins in a row before him Athletic Bilbao in League and the KF Teuta Albanian in Europa League, so they will appear at the duel with the intention of continuing the winning streak of results.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Granada – Alavés?

The one of day 2 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6:30 p.m.. The Granada team will appear at the match after a resounding victory (0-4) against the Albanian team KF Teuta, in the third qualifying round for the group stage of the Europa League.

Television: how to watch Granada – Alavés from LaLiga Santander live on TV?

The one of the day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange and Jazztel platforms. Alavés will try to prevail in Nuevo los Cármenes and thus achieve their first victory in LaLiga this season after starting with a defeat, by the minimum, against Betis on the first day.



Internet: how to follow LaLiga Santander Granada – Alavés online?

The meeting between can be followed live online through As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the declarations of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

LaLiga Santander standings

