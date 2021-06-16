Federico García Lorca Airport (FGL), which serves both Granada and Jaén, is undergoing changes to the terminal building.

Last week, in preparation, services were diverted and the areas where the work would take place were cordoned off.

There was also a quick visit from the provincial delegate for the Central Government who was shown around by the airport director, neither was possibly enthusiastic about the visit but neither of them probably wanted to miss a photo-op.

In the meantime… the terminal will gain another 1,185 sq / m at the eastern end of the original building. Certain areas (offices) within the building will be done away with or simply moved to another area of ​​the floor plan. The whole embarking area will also have a make over.

Work will also be carried out in the cafeteria area and the duty-free shop. The security-control filter-in will also be modified.

Passport control at the entrance to the pre-embarking waiting room (Non Schengen destinations) will be updated with ABC systems; ie, biometric & digital-fingerprint, document control.

Rumors concerning a special side door where over-weight, querulous passengers can be escorted through to be shot outside, are entirely without foundation, unfortunately. Equally, the popular request for drunk passengers to be taken to a mock-up of an passenger aircraft (The Vomit Comet), capable of doing barrel rolls without actually taking off, and left there until it is hosed out several hours later, was sadly rejected… for the moment.

Meanwhile, back to sensible reporting… the renovation work has a budget of 3,280,484 euros and will have a duration of 13 months.

(News: Granada Airport, Vega, Granada, Andalucia)