The charter-flight airline, Air Nostrum, which handles Ibería’s regional connections, will be increasing its flights this summer and not only to Granada.

Between the end of July and the beginning of September they will be running flights from Melilla to Almería, Granada and Málaga ..

Other than these flights scheduled for summer, Air Nostrum will provide Granada with five destinations: Madrid, 13 flights; Málaga, 34 flights and Sevilla, two flights, each week. Obviously those numbers are not only outbound but inbound too.

With 75,507 flights and 5.2-million passengers annually, Air Nostrum leads the internal-flights market in Spain and is one of the biggest European airlines of its kind.

Editorial comment: if it takes around an hour to drive from Granada to Málaga… is there any point in flying there, taking into account the hassle at the airports both ends?

(News: Granada, Andalucia)