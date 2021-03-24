Precedents. Spain and Greece have met on ten occasions (four qualifying matches for Eurocup / World Cup, two matches in the final phase of the Eurocup and four friendlies) with a very favorable balance to the Iberian team, which achieved seven victories, two draws and only a defeat.

Greek victory. Greece’s only victory against Spain came on June 7, 2003 at La Romareda (0-1, goal by Giannakopoulos), in a qualifying match for the 2004 European Championship. That remains Spain’s last loss at home in a qualifying match for the World Cup or the European Championship. Since then, the balance at home in this type of match is 38 wins, four draws and no losses, with 124 goals for and 15 against.

Road to the World Cup. Spain has played 117 qualifying matches for the World Cup, in which it has added 81 victories, 25 draws and 11 eleven defeats, with 276 goals in favor and 76 against. The last defeat of the Spanish team on the way to a World Cup was on March 31, 1993 (1-0 in Denmark, with a goal from Povlsen).

Undefeated. Spain has never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. He has played 57, in which he has added 48 victories and nine draws, with 172 goals in favor and 26 against. It is the team that has played the most times at home without ever losing, ahead of Brazil (44 wins and 12 draws in 56 games) and Italy (46 wins and nine draws in 55).

Fort. Spain has won the seven games it has played in Granada, scoring 23 goals and conceding just one. La Roja have not played at Nuevo Los Cármenes since November 12, 2016 (4-0 against Macedonia, with own goals from Velkoski, Vitolo, Monreal and Aduriz).

The only victory for Greece against Spain came in 2003, with this goal from Giannakopoulos.

JORDI ALEMANY (DIARIO AS)



Full. Granada is the city in which Spain has played the most times with full victories (seven out of seven), ahead of Elche (six out of six), Bern, Innsbruck, Valletta, Skopje and Vaduz (four out of four).

Debuts. Eight internationals have made their debut in Granada: Aguilar (1971), Biosca (1978), Manjarín (1995), Alkiza (1998), De Pedro (1998), Engonga (1998), Paco Jémez (1998) and Ito Álvarez (1998). The list could be increased tonight with four names: Pedri, Bryan Gil, Pedro Porro and Robert Sánchez. Since the World Cup in Russia ended, a total of 57 players (24 debutants) have been international under the orders of Luis Enrique or Robert Moreno (24 games played).

Pioneers. Bryan Gil, Pedro Porro and Robert Sánchez would be the first players from Eibar, Sporting de Portugal and Brighton, respectively, to play for the Spanish National Team, while the Canarian Pedri would be the 98th debutant in Barcelona’s history. After the Barça team, the clubs that have contributed the most debutants to the senior team are Athletic (94), Real Madrid (84), Atlético (75) and Valencia (58).

FIFA Ranking. Greece is currently ranked 53rd in the FIFA world national team rankings, far from its best position (eighth), which dates back to October 2011. The Hellenic team have recorded seven wins, three draws and one loss (2-1 against Austria in a friendly) in their last eleven games, but have not achieved a truly prestigious win since 1 September 2016 (1-2 in Eindhoven against the Netherlands).