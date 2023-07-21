













As you can see, the story of Grand Touring It will be that of a young driver who seeks to make a place in the world of racing. For this, he will train in a program with the best players of this title to make the leap to professional competitions.

The case of this film is quite curious as far as video game adaptations are concerned. Since they always tend to tell stories within the world of video games and take their heroes to the big screen. Here it is a true story where the PlayStation title played a very important role.

If it already caught your attention, you should know that the movie of Grand Touring It comes out on August 24 in theaters. It will feature the performance of Orlando Bloom and David Harbor who in a recent interview said he compared this tape with Top Gun. Will they give it a chance?

What do we know about the Gran Turismo movie?

The movie of Grand Touring tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough. A British driver who became the youngest GT Academy winner. This opened the way for him to become a professional pilot where he already had a presence even in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Source: Nissan

Behind the scenes, it is directed by Neil Blomkamp. He was responsible for giving us the tapes of Sector 9 and Elysiumso there could be a lot of action in their races. It should also be noted that this production belongs to PlayStation Studios, the production company with which they seek to bring their different franchises to the movies. Are you fans of these racing games?

