Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Gran Turismo, the live action version of its popular racing video game series for PlayStation. Based on the true story of a team of unlikely champions: a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former race car driver (David Harbour, straight from Stranger Things), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk everything to take on the world’s most elite sport. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, ​​the film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou. It will be in cinemas on September 20 in Italy, from August 11 in the USA.