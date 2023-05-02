Sony Pictures has shared a new trailer for the film based on Gran Turismothe famous racing game developed by Polyphony Digital for home consoles Playstation. The film, directed by Neill Blomkamp and produced by Columbia Pictureswith Orlando Bloom And David Harbourwill be released in Italian cinemas next September 20th.

Inspired by a true story, it tells the fulfillment of the dream of Jann Mardenborougha teenage Gran Turismo player who thanks to his skills wins a series of competitions organized by Nissan to become a professional driver.

Below is the trailer that is keen to underline that the film is based on a true story.

GRAN TURISMO – Official Trailer

Source: Sony Pictures