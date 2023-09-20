Gran Turismo: The Story of an Impossible Dream arrives at the cinema today, the film that tells the story of Jann Mardenborough who became a real driver thanks to GT.

All Gran Turismo fans, but also simply those looking for a film full of adrenaline and overtaking at the limit, will be happy to know that Gran Turismo: The story of an impossible dream is available starting today in cinemas. The film, directed by Neill Blomkamp and distributed in Italy by Eagle Picturestalks about the incredible story of Jann Mardenborough, a boy who, thanks to his gaming talent, went from winning Gran Turismo on PlayStation to competing seriously, aboard a Nissan GT-R GT3. It is therefore a perfect film not only for all fans of the Sony / Polyphony Digital series, but also for those who live and breathe motorsports. That of the young Briton, in fact, is the classic story of the underdog who, thanks to talent, stubbornness, but also a good dose of luck, manages to emerge.

Here is the trailer:

The plot of Gran Turismo – The story of an impossible dream The protagonists of Gran Turismo The story of an impossible dream The film is inspired by the story of Jan Mardenborough, a teenager passionate about driving video games who manages to turn his dream into reality. Thanks to his skills in Gran Turismo, Jann wins a competition organized by Nissan and PlayStation which allows him to participate in the GT Academy, a driving school for the best eSports players. Here, Jann will have to face the challenges and difficulties of transitioning from the virtual to the real world of car racing, with the help of his coach Jack Salter, a former driver who believes in his talent. Jann will also have to prove his worth to the other professional drivers, who look at him with skepticism and contempt. The film follows the growth and success path of Jann, who from a simple player becomes a true Gran Turismo champion, moving from video games to competitions such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans or Super GT.